Each year, University Student Housing strives to provide a top quality move-in experience for over 8000 students moving into the Residence Halls. This year, residence hall move-in is on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

In an effort to expand our scope of service, we are offering an opportunity for registered TTU Student Orgs to assist with various parts of the move-in process. Primarily, student organizations will be staffing recycling stations around each residence hall; preforming tasks such as breaking down empty boxes, sorting plastic and Styrofoam, and greeting families upon their first arrival. Groups could expect to be working outside, performing labor intensive tasks, but will have the opportunity promote their organizations with new students and parents while also supporting university recycling efforts.

Note: For the safety of you, others around you, and for students personal items, organizational members will NOT be physically moving other peoples personal possessions into their residence hall or unloading their vehicles for them.

To be eligible, groups must:

Be a registered student organization at Texas Tech, and in good standing with the Center for Campus Life.

Guarantee a minimum of 4 volunteers for their assigned shift.

Be available for up to a 4 hour shift on Saturday, August 19th, Sunday, August 20th, or Monday, August 21st

Agree to the behavioral and dress code as provided by University Student Housing.

Also note, students working as Community Adviser's(CA) or Howdy TECHsans are ineligible to volunteer with your group, and Student Assistants working for University Student Housing must verify their work hours with the department before committing to volunteer.

The deadline to complete this form is Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11:59pm, but spaces may be filled on a first come, first-served basis prior to the deadline. We do not guarantee that every group completing this form will be assigned a move-in weekend shift.

Specific questions should be directed to Paige Muehlenkamp at paige.muehlenkamp@ttu.edu.