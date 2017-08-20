Please join the staff of University Student Housing in welcoming 8000 Texas Tech residents this weekend. Be advised of changes in traffic flow and additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic on both Saturday and Sunday.

All residence halls officially open for occupancy beginning at 10:00am on Sunday, August 20th. Unofficial move-in for various special populations will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 19th.

During the move-in period, traffic on 18th Street will be restricted to east-bound flow only between Hartford Ave. and Flint Ave to allow for additional unloading in the Chitwood/Weymouth/Coleman complexes. Those needing to drive near this area should allocate additional travel time.



Those working in the Wiggins Complex on Saturday or Sunday will enter through the Residence Hall parking lot from Hartford Ave. (near the law school).





Traffic on Main St. between Akron Ave. and University Ave. will also be controlled with limited access to the lots and drive around Sneed and West Halls.

The University Student Housing main office will be open 8:00am - 5:00pm on both Saturday and Sunday to assist students and families as needed. Transportation and Parking, University ID, Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid, and the Barnes & Noble bookstore will all also maintain special weekend hours.

For live, up-to-the-minute updates, feel free to tune into Mix 100, KLLL, or 104 'The Beat' as all stations will be broadcasting from campus throughout the weekend.

Specific questions about move-in weekend, or living on campus, can be directed to University Student Housing at 806-742-2661 or by emailing housing@ttu.edu.