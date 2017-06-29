University Student Housing would like to invite all faculty and staff members to welcome students during move-in weekend, Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th. Some tasks you may be helping with greeting students and parents, promoting TTU and Welcome Week events, and giving directions. Volunteers do no help move students' belongings.

If you are interested in helping, please fill out the following form at https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/facultystaffmovein For more information regarding Fall 2017 Move-In, please visit our website, http://housing.ttu.edu/movein/. If you have any questions, please email Shamilah Ulysse at shamilah.ulysse@ttu.edu