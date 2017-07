TAB will be providing all the materials that students need to create their own beach mosaic. The event will take place in the Free Speech Gazebo on July 13th from 11-3.

7/7/2017



Jodi Henley



jodi.henley@ttuhsc.edu



Transition and Engagement



Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 7/13/2017



Free Speech Gazebo



