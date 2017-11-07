The Learning Center is OPEN!
TUTORING BEGINS TUESDAY, JULY 11 for Summer II! The LC works to enhance the academic success of all currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate students by offering a variety of free services, including drop-in subject tutoring!
New Summer Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 5:00 pm!
Our tutoring services include drop-in or by appointment in various subjects, including:
- Math
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Accounting
- Engineering
& MANY MORE!!
Come see us at the Learning Center in Holden Hall, Room 80. Study lounges and computers are available for all students!
For more information, or to view a tutoring schedule or make an appointment, call (806)742-3664
or check out our website at www.lc.soar.ttu.edu!