The Office of Planning and Assessment is excited to announce a new data integration partnership between DigitalMeasures and Scopus. As you may know, Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature, including scientific journals, books, and conference proceedings. DM has made it easier than ever to import your publications that are housed within Scopus. And, since TTU's Library has a Scopus license, you can begin importing today!

Please see this website for more information and a helpful guide to get started: http://www.digitalmeasures.com/activity-insight/docs/scopus.html.