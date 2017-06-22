In order to prioritize open meeting spaces for students and encourage collaboration between students and/or student organizations, we are excited to be renovating the third floor of the Student Union Building. New paint, carpet and furniture will create an open and inviting atmosphere for students to study, meet with other students on projects, or just to relax! The space will feature modular seating with power outlets throughout the floor. The entire project is scheduled to take place in the next eight weeks. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @TTUSUB for progress updates! If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Student Union & Activities office at 806-742-3636 or sub@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/22/2017



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





