A public reading of Mara Nelson-Greenberg’s play Do You Feel Anger? will be held on Friday, June 22 at 7 PM at the Maedgen Lab Theatre, located at 2812 18th Street (west entrance). This is the third play of this summer’s public reading each Friday in June. Each Friday presents the week’s intensive work on creating/shaping nascient works brought to the WWPL by budding playwrights that desire input in their creative processes. There will be one final reading on June 30 at 7 PM in the Lab Theatre. There is NO CHARGE to attend the readings.



This week, we have a playwright new to us, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, working with dramaturg Sarah Lunnie and director Michael Legg on a new play called Do You Feel Anger?



Sofia is an empathy coach who has been hired by a debt collection agency to teach its employees about empathy. She soon learns that she has her work cut out for her, as most of the men in the office think empathy is a type of bird, and the only woman in the office is being mugged regularly by one of her co-workers. Mara Nelson- Greenberg’s play tracks Sofia’s journey as she navigates the toxic work environment at Cash Flow Accounts.



Please spread the word about this funny, absurdist, hard hitting new play. Joining the cast, which includes Richard Privitt and Jesse Jou, is guest artist Kelly Quinett.



Kelly Quinnett:

In 1990, she was the recipient of the National Irene Ryan Scholarship, which led to her being placed under a development contract with ABC. She appeared on ALL MY CHILDREN as Maria Monterey in 1990, 1991 and on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Blaine Adams 1991.She received the Regional Irene Ryan Scholarship in 1995.Films include: THE RIVER MURDERS with Ray Liotta, WITHOUT A LADDER with Jack Bannon, FRANK with John Gries and Britt Robertson, HOME OF THE BRAVE with Samuel Jackson, MOZART AND THE WHALE with Josh Hartnett, THE BASKET with Peter Coyote, MR. WRITE with Paul Reiser and Martin Mull, BROTHERS AND SISTERS with Franco Nero. Plays include: National New Play Network’s rolling premiere of Lucky Me, Bus Stop with Ellen Travolta, Rainmaker directed by Dale Mof t, Circle Mirror Transformation, Noises Off, Grace and Glory, to name a few. Kelly has had the good fortune of being a guest artist for the MFA Playwriting Workshop at the Kennedy Center with the National New Play Network and worked on plays with and by Martyna Majok, Meg Miroshnik, Michael Mitnick, Dan Le Franc, Aurin Squire and Lindsey Ferrentino. She is a proud Professor and Head of Performance at the University of Idaho and the mother of 4 amazing children.







Sarah Lunnie:



Sarah Lunnie is a new play dramaturg in New York. She is the literary director at Playwrights Horizons, a writer’s theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary American playwrights and to the production of their new work. She is also the house dramaturg with The Mad Ones and collaborates frequently with the playwright Lucas Hnath. Recent dramaturgy credits include Miles for Mary (The Bushwick Starr), The Essential Straight & Narrow (New Ohio), and Samuel & Alasdair: A Personal History of the Robot War (The Brick, Ars Nova, New Ohio), all with the Mad Ones; the world premieres of Hnath’s A Doll’s House Part 2 (Broadway), The Christians (Humana Festival, Playwrights Horizons), nightnight and Death Tax (Humana); and developmental work with Jeff Augustin, Basil Kreimendahl, A. Rey Pamatmat, Jen Silverman, and Kate Tarker. She was previously the literary manager at Actors Theatre of Louisville, where she dramaturged the Humana Festival premieres of plays by Hnath, Mallery Avidon, Mona Mansour, Charles L. Mee/SITI Company, and Anne Washburn, among many others, and co-edited several volumes of Humana Festival anthologies. She has worked as a dramaturg at the Kennedy Center, Ma-Yi Theater Company, New Dramatists, New York Theatre Workshop (Dartmouth residency), the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Baltic Playwrights Conference (Estonia), and SPACE on Ryder Farm, and is an erstwhile producer of immersive audio drama (Telephonic Literary Union) and an occasional author of ction and essays. She is an alumna of Boston College.







Mara Nelson-Greenberg



Mara Nelson-Greenberg grew up in Brooklyn, NY. Her work has been developed at Clubbed Thumb, Playwrights Horizons, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Theater Intime, and AmoraLAB, among others. Her short plays have been produced by Little Theater at Dixon Place, Ensemble Studio Theater, TinyRhino, Yes Noise, Communal Spaces, #serials at The Flea and Hansel and Gretel Pocket Utopia. She is a member of EST/Youngblood, an alum of Clubbed Thumb’s Early Career Writers Group and a mentor at Girls Write Now. She co-wrote and co-starred in the web series End Times Girls Club, which was produced by Above Average and released in March 2016.



Please join us in the Lab this Friday, 2812 18th Street, at 7 pm for free to experience this play for the first time!



For information, please email mark.charney@ttu.edu.