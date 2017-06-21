Come visit Cocaloony Key!



The Gnädiges Fräulein - Open Rehearsal

Saturday June 24

12:00 noon

Maegden Mainstage Theatre



Concurrent with the WildWind Performance Lab, Tennessee Williams' hilariously bizarre one-act play, THE GNÄDIGES FRÄULEIN, has been in rehearsal for the past three weeks.



Directed by Jef Hall-Flavin from the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival, the production will travel to Cape Cod this September for the 12th Annual Tennessee Williams Festival, September 21-24.



The rehearsal period culminates here in Lubbock with a final run-through, open to all WildWind participants, faculty, and friends of the Theatre Department. This is a fantastic chance to see a full production "in process" with scenery, sound, props and costumes in an open rehearsal format.



Featuring the award-winning South African actor Anthea Thompson, TTU faculty member Rachel Hirshorn, PhD candidate Randall Rapstine, TTU alumnus Ryan McCrary, and New Orleans based actor Francine Segal in the title role.



Scenic design by Shannon Robert, Costume design by Cassandra Trautman, Sound design by Jacob Henry, with stage manager Rachel Campoli.



See you on Saturday!

