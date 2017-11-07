Synchronous Meeting Dates: Tuesdays [July 11th, 18th, 25th] Synchronous Meeting Time: 5-7:00 pm CST CRN: 69910 Credit hours: 3 Dates: Summer II [July 11th – August 11th, 2017] Mode: Online Venue: Texas Tech University

Invisible Literacies offers an opportunity to:



· Recognize and investigate some of the little known subcultures or less visible social identities (invisible literacies) of students and how they connect (or do not) with school learning;



· Draw implications for classroom instruction and school culture from their increasing awareness of specific invisible literacies;



· Engage in critical readings / interpretations of trade books, media and articles focusing on specific student groups or situations in order to gain insight into related invisible literacies and to critique how their situations are represented;



· Engage in a specifically focused project of choice that relates to these literacies.



Topics explored this summer will include: children & human trafficking (local, domestic / international), generational poverty, homelessness, special needs, other social identities.



For more information and to register for this course, please email Dr. Patriann Smith at patriann.smith@ttu.edu

6/26/2017



Originator:

Patriann Smith



Email:

patriann.smith@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Curriculum and Instruction Gen



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 7/11/2017



Location:

Online



