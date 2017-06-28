EMC 4311: Rock and Roll Media surveys the growth of rock and roll with special emphasis on the media used in its production, promotion, distribution and consumption. The course will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12:30-1:50 p.m. in Fall 2017; the CRN is 38763. All majors are welcome! Please contact the instructor, Prof. Kent Wilkinson, for more information: kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu Posted:

6/28/2017



Originator:

Kenton Wilkinson



Email:

kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





