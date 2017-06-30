Merkeb Mekuria Zemba holds a PhD in Social Anthropology from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia. He has been working as lecturer, researcher, and curator at the Institute of Ethiopian Studies, Addis Ababa University since 2008. He is also the President of the Ethiopian Museum Professional Association. Currently he is a visiting researcher at the Museum of Texas Tech University. The title of his presentation is Ethiopia, Land of Origin and Its Museums: Challenges and Prospects. Everyone is welcome, and you won’t want to miss this rare opportunity.
Friday June 30th at 5:30pm (doors open at 5:00pm)
Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium
Museum of Texas Tech University
7th St & Indiana Ave (west side of building)
Light refreshments to follow