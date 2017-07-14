APA style can seem like a mysterious set of “rules” designed to make students’ lives more difficult. However, there is a method to all the madness! The Doctoral Support Center for Writing & Research Excellence in the College of Education presents the July DSC Brown Bag Speaker series, where we will tackle the following questions regarding APA style:

· What is APA style and why do I have to use it in my papers and articles?

· What information can I find in my APA Publication Manual , 6 th ed.?

Publication Manual · What are the elements of an APA paper/article?

· How do I know what to include in my references?

· Where can I go for additional guidance?

Please join Ms. Lesley Shelton, DSC Senior Editor & Writing Coach, for a presentation followed by a Q&A during your lunch hour on Friday, July 14. This event is open to all TTU graduate students, faculty, and staff.

This hybrid presentation will be conducted online via Blackboard Collaborate and face-to-face in EDUC Room 152 (with very limited seating).

Please use the following link to access our Qualtrics Registration Survey: Summer 2017 DSC Brown Bag Registration.

Visit the DSC Brown Bag Speaker Series webpage for more information: http://tinyurl.com/dsc-brownbag

