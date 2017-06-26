With funding from the Brazilian government, the Fulbright Brazil ETA Program is expanded for the Program Year 2017-18 with 76 additional grants to be offered. A special open application period will be held from May 2 to July 14, 2017. The deadline is Friday, July 14 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

Contact us at nisf@ttu.edu for more information and help with your application.





To be eligible, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and hold a bachelor’s degree by July 14, 2017. Additional requirements/preferences for this program include:

• Must available for the full grant term: mid-February to November, 2018.

• Cannot be residing in Brazil for more than three months in the 12 months prior to the grant start. Exception can be made for language immersion program enrollment.

• Proficiency in a Romance language at the intermediate level (equivalent to 2-years college level study) is required at the time of application.

• Experience working in an educational environment, specifically with classroom teaching or leadership is strongly preferred.





Persons who applied for a Fulbright U.S. Student Program in the fall 2017 but did not receive a grant offer for 2017-18 are also eligible to apply for this opportunity. In this case, candidates will create a new application account in Embark with a different email address and complete the full application—respond to all questions, revise and upload new essays, request new Reference Forms (2 are required for this competition), request a Foreign Language Evaluation in one of the required languages, and upload the most recent transcript(s) of all degree level course work.

For further information after May 1, please refer to the Brazil Country Description. (http://us.fulbrightonline.org/countries/selectedcountry/brazil) If you have specific questions about this opportunity, please contact us at nisf@ttu.edu. Please note there is a separate application for this award that will be found in the country description. Applicants must apply through the appropriate portal to be considered.