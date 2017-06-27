In the Fall 2017 semester, the TTU Creative Writing Program will welcome its newest faculty member, D. Gilson, an essayist, videographer, and commentator. His subjects range from Britney Spears and SkyMall Magazine to PTSD in veterans and homophobia in America. His books include I Will Say This Exactly One Time: Essays and Brit Lit.



For students seeking a communications literacy credit or multicultural credit, his undergraduate workshop in the fall (ENGL 3351.002: Writing Nonfiction) will fill that requirement, but more importantly, students in this class will learn how to tackle topics in 750 words or less per essay! This is a course in learning to communicate in a world where everyone is moving so fast they have only the briefest of moments to listen and only the shortest attention spans. It's a workshop that coaches student writers, who might think they have little to say, just how powerful a wallop a few words can deliver.



Titled "Cut to the Quick," the workshop will focus on the sub-genre of the flash essay. Situated somewhere between prose poem and micro-narrative, flash essays provide us the path to explore a topic while taking both narrative and syntactical leaps. As Bernard Cooper says, the flash essay teaches us “an alertness to detail, a quickening of the senses, and a focusing of the literary lens until one has magnified some small aspect of what it means to be human.”



During this semester, the classroom will become a writing lab, an artist's studio, with in-class writing experiments and workshops of each other's essays. Students will write five flash essays — 750 words or less — to be revised in a final portfolio. The class meets MWF from 10 to 10:50.