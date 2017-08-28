This course examines international migration as a social process. It provides sociological tools to understand why immigration and emigration happens, how it occurs and what consequences and outcomes it produces at the places of origin as well as at the places of destination. Comparisons are drawn between different periods of immigration to the United States, particularly between the great migrations of the turn of the 20th century and the predominantly Latin American and Asian flows of the last thirty years. The course also offers a comparative approach to understanding differences and similarities between contemporary immigrants from diverse countries and with different skills. It closes with three sessions devoted to the analysis of the Mexico-US migration system and US immigration policy toward Mexico. By the end of the semester, students should already have an understanding of the theories and issues regarding international migration from a sociological perspective. Students should also have knowledge of the basic history of immigration to the United States and how immigration policies have shaped the current immigration flow through history.