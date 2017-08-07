Celebrate the Summer! Grab your friends and join us for three fun evenings of international dance in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. Each event will feature a live band and an instructor who will give a brief history of the featured dance and teach the steps to the participants. Light Refreshments/Cash Bar The Office of International Affairs presents Summer Dance Series 2017 Saturday, June 24 – Contra Dancing Saturday, July 8 – Tango Saturday, July 22 – Irish Set Dancing Hall of Nations International Cultural Center 601 Indiana Avenue Lubbock, Texas 79409 Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation. For more information: 806-742-3667 www.depts.ttu.edu/international

