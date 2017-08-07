TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Office of International Affairs presents - SUMMER DANCE SERIES 2017

Celebrate the Summer!

Grab your friends and join us for three fun evenings of international dance in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. Each event will feature a live band and an instructor who will give a brief history of the featured dance and teach the steps to the participants. Light Refreshments/Cash Bar

 Saturday, June 24 – Contra Dancing

Saturday, July 8 – Tango

Saturday, July 22 – Irish Set Dancing

 Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information: 806-742-3667                                       www.depts.ttu.edu/international


 
7/6/2017

Jan Stogner

jan.stogner@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 7/8/2017

International Cultural Center - 601 Indiana Ave.

