Looking for a rewarding part-time job during the Fall 2017 semester? Join the Supplemental Instruction (SI) team!



What is SI?



SI targets historically difficult courses and offers students weekly peer-led review sessions.



What is a SI Leader?



SI Leaders lead weekly review sessions for select CHEM, BIOL, ACCT, PHYS, MATH and ME courses.



· Make a difference in the lives of fellow TTU students



· Learn by leading



· Work with a supportive team



· Great experience



· Paid training



Why work as an SI Leader?



Current SI Leaders like seeing students “get it”, feel a “sense of pride” when they help a student understand, “ I love connecting with students and helping them”, “ makes my understanding of course material even greater”







For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php Posted:

6/27/2017



Originator:

Maryanne Ring



Email:

maryanne.ring@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

