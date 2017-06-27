Looking for a rewarding part-time job during the Fall 2017 semester? Join the Supplemental Instruction (SI) team!
What is SI?
SI targets historically difficult courses and offers students weekly peer-led review sessions.
What is a SI Leader?
SI Leaders lead weekly review sessions for select CHEM, BIOL, ACCT, PHYS, MATH and ME courses.
· Make a difference in the lives of fellow TTU students
· Learn by leading
· Work with a supportive team
· Great experience
· Paid training
Why work as an SI Leader?
Current SI Leaders like seeing students “get it”, feel a “sense of pride” when they help a student understand, “ I love connecting with students and helping them”, “ makes my understanding of course material even greater”
For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php