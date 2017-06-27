TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
HIRING SI Leaders for Fall

Looking for a rewarding part-time job during the Fall 2017 semester? Join the Supplemental Instruction (SI) team!

What is SI?

SI targets historically difficult courses and offers students weekly peer-led review sessions.

What is a SI Leader?

SI Leaders lead weekly review sessions for select CHEM, BIOL, ACCT, PHYS, MATH and ME courses.

· Make a difference in the lives of fellow TTU students

· Learn by leading

· Work with a supportive team

· Great experience

· Paid training

Why work as an SI Leader?

Current SI Leaders like seeing students “get it”, feel a “sense of pride” when they help a student understand, “ I love connecting with students and helping them”, “ makes my understanding of course material even greater”



For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php

Posted:
6/27/2017

Originator:
Maryanne Ring

Email:
maryanne.ring@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


Categories