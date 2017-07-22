Celebrate the Summer!
Grab your friends and join us for three fun evenings of international dance in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. Each event will feature a live band and an instructor who will give a brief history of the featured dance and teach the steps to the participants. Light Refreshments/Cash Bar
The Office of International Affairs
presents
Summer Dance Series 2017
Saturday, June 24 – Contra Dancing
Saturday, July 8 – Tango
Saturday, July 22 – Irish Set Dancing
Hall of Nations
International Cultural Center
601 Indiana Avenue
Lubbock, Texas 79409
Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.
For more information: 806-742-3667 www.depts.ttu.edu/international