The Top Techsan award honors staff members who display extraordinary work proficiency and an attitude of team spirit within the Texas Tech family. Honorees will be recognized at the Top Techsan Luncheon during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration. Four individuals will be selected for the award and each will receive a plaque and a cash award of $500. Download the nomination form here.

To be eligible for consideration of the award, nominees must:

Be a current full-time, non-faculty employee of the university

Have completed a minimum of two years of service as of May 2, 2017

Selections are based on the nomination form and supporting data:

Brief summary of nominee’s job responsibilities

Description of extraordinary work proficiency and team spirit

Resume, letters of recommendation, and other supporting information