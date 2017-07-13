This is the eighth year the Office of International Affairs has observed the dog days of summer with an exhibit of photographs that show dogs in all their diversity. Of the 150+ dog breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club, most originated outside of the United States. The list of international breeds is long and distinguished. Each photograph is accompanied by an exhibit label that informs the viewer about the dog’s breed and country of origin.

During the July 13th reception, we will show My Dog: An Unconditional Love Story at 5:30 p.m. in the Hall of Nations. This 50-minute documentary explores the special bond between humans and dogs through candid interviews with notable celebrities.

Reception: Thursday, July 13, 2017 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. (come and go, casual)

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Ave.

Lubbock, Texas 79409

Exhibit is on display through October 13, 2017.

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation

For more information, please call 806-742-3667