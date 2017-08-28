Make friends and get involved by joining the Transfer Techsans! Meet other transfers through monthly meetings, social events, tailgates, holiday parties, volunteer activities, intramurals, and more! For more information about the organization and to sign up, visit our website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transfertechsans/index.php.

And if you want to see more what the organization is all about, come to the Transfer Techsans kickoff night on Monday, August 28 in the SUB Matador Room from 7:00-9:00pm. There will be games, food, and prizes!