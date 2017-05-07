Join over 100 other new transfers for the Transfer Leadership Connection retreat! The Transfer Leadership Connection is a 3-day retreat for new undergraduate transfer students. This student-led leadership retreat is filled with activities to help transfer students build connections to Texas Tech, develop their abilities as student leaders, and to help prepare them to have a positive impact on the climate for transfer students at Texas Tech.

This year’s retreat will take place from September 22-24, 2017. To find out more about the retreat or to sign up, visit our website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/leadershipconnection/retreat.php