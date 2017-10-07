TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SALES & USE TAX WORKSHOP FOR SMALL BUSINESS

In this workshop, you will learn the difference between sales tax and use tax, what is exempted and excluded and what services are taxable. Discussion will include tax collection, preparation of tax returns, record keeping and audits.

Date:  July10, 2017

When: 6pm to 8pm

Where: TTU Small Business Development Center, 2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX, suite 114

COST: NO CHARGE, compliments of the SBDC & the State Comptroller's office.

RSVP your seat by calling Elaine @ 806-745-1637

www.ttusbdc.org/lubbock
7/10/2017

ELAINE Melot

elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Northwest Texas SBDC Region

