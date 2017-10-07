SALES & USE TAX FOR SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP
In this workshop, you will learn the difference between sales tax and use tax, what is exempted and excluded and what services are taxable. Discussion will include tax collection, preparation of tax returns, record keeping and audits.
Date: July10, 2017
When: 6pm to 8pm
Where: TTU Small Business Development Center, 2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX, suite 114
COST: NO CHARGE, compliments of the SBDC & the State Comptroller's office.
RSVP your seat by calling Elaine @ 806-745-1637
www.ttusbdc.org/lubbock