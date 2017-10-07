SALES & USE TAX FOR SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP In this workshop, you will learn the difference between sales tax and use tax, what is exempted and excluded and what services are taxable. Discussion will include tax collection, preparation of tax returns, record keeping and audits. Date: July10, 2017

When: 6pm to 8pm Where: TTU Small Business Development Center, 2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX, suite 114 COST: NO CHARGE, compliments of the SBDC & the State Comptroller's office. RSVP your seat by calling Elaine @ 806-745-1637 www.ttusbdc.org/lubbock Posted:

7/10/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 7/10/2017



Location:

SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, Lubbock, Tx , suite 114



