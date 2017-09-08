



DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2017





TIME: 9:00am - 4:00pm (Lunch provided)





COST: $49/person





WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423





Level: Introductory





This training details the features of QuickBooks which can be customized to fit your business needs.





In this workshop you will learn:

1. The Basics

2. Navigating QuickBooks

3.Recording Transactions

4. Reporting





Registration required. Call Elaine @ 806.745.1637.









Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 806.745.1637.















