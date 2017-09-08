TTU HomeTechAnnounce

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS®
DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2017

TIME: 9:00am - 4:00pm (Lunch provided)

COST: $49/person

WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423

Level: Introductory

This training details the features of QuickBooks which can be customized to fit your business needs.

In this workshop you will learn:
1. The Basics
2. Navigating QuickBooks
3.Recording Transactions
4. Reporting

Registration required.  Call Elaine @ 806.745.1637.


Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 806.745.1637.
7/17/2017

ELAINE Melot

elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Northwest Texas SBDC Region

