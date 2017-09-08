INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS
DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2017
TIME: 9:00am - 4:00pm (Lunch provided)
COST: $49/person
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX 79423
Level: Introductory
This training details the features of QuickBooks which can be customized to fit your business needs.
In this workshop you will learn:
1. The Basics
2. Navigating QuickBooks
3.Recording Transactions
4. Reporting
Registration required. Call Elaine @ 806.745.1637.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 806.745.1637.