The Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program (Mentor Tech) would like to once again extend an invitation to faculty, staff and graduate students to become mentors for the upcoming academic year.
If you were unable to attend one of the previous Mentor Recruitment Sessions, you still have time to respond, as we have added additional sessions:
Thursday, June 29th - 11:00 a.m.- Noon - Holden Hall Room 38
Thursday, July 6th- 4:00-5:00 p.m.- Human Sciences Building, Room 174
Friday, July 7th Noon-1:00 p.m.-TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 260K
Wednesday, July 12th - 5:15-6:15 p.m.-Architecture Building Room 102
Thursday, July 13th - 3:00-4:00 p.m.- Agricultural Building Room 311
Friday, July 14th - 11:00 a.m.-Noon- Media & Communication Room 157
Tuesday, July 18th - 10:00-11:00 a.m. Law Building Room 203
Wednesday, July 19th - Noon-1:00 p.m.- Art Building, Basement 001
Tuesday, July 25th - 11:00 a.m. -Noon Mechanical Engineering North Room 146
Wednesday, July 26th - 3:00-4:00 p.m. TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 250
During the session you will receive detailed information about Mentor Tech and have an opportunity to determine if you would like to participate this fall. Please email mentor@ttuedu to notify us of the session you plan to attend. Remember, the recruitment and retention of students is everyone’s responsibility. We look forward to working with you in this effort.