I Have No Mouth, But I Must Scream. Lindsey Phillips 6 - 9 PM First Friday Art Trail July 7, 2017 Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP 1108 5th St (5th St & Ave J.)





Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents I Have No Mouth, But I Must Scream. : Lindsey Phillips at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the July 2017 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibition will be on view from 6 PM – 9 PM, Friday, July 7th and by appointment through July 23, 2017. The exhibition is free and open to the public.





In this art exhibition, I Have No Mouth, But I Must Scream., Lindsey Phillips examines the nature of shame and secrecy through a series of work produced in photography, digital imaging, printmaking, and bookmaking. The artist endeavors to convey coping with the memories and emotions of difficult experiences. About her exploration through this series, Phillips explains, "Despite our desire to avoid such negative experiences, we still feel the need to revisit these things, like a throbbing sore in the mouth. However; even though the subjects of our shame are painful, we can still make something beautiful with them, even if they hurt us."





Lindsey Phillips came to Lubbock after graduating from high school in Clifton, Texas. At Texas Tech University, she studied DigiPrint: Printmaking, which combines printmaking, photography and digital processes, and earned her BFA in Studio Art in May 2017. Phillips has participated in many exhibitions at Texas Tech and the Lubbock community including receiving an honorable mention in the 29th Annual Juried Undergraduate Art Student Exhibition and as a participant of the photography exhibition, Illuminance, at the Buddy Holly Center.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Support for Satellite Gallery exhibitions comes from the Ryla T. & John F. Lott Endowment for Excellence in the Visual Arts, administered through the School of Art.







