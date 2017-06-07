(Mentor Tech) would like to once again extend an invitation to faculty, staff and graduate students to become mentors for the upcoming academic year.

If you were unable to attend one of the previous Mentor Recruitment Sessions, you still have time to respond, as we have added additional sessions:

4:00-5:00 p.m.- Human Sciences Building, Room 174

Noon-1:00 p.m.-TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 260K

5:15-6:15 p.m.-Architecture Building Room 102

- 3:00-4:00 p.m.- Agricultural Building Room 311

- 11:00 a.m.-Noon- Media & Communication Room 157

- 10:00-11:00 a.m. - Law Building Room 203

Noon-1:00 p.m.- Art Building, Basement 001

11:00 a.m. -Noon Mechanical Engineering North Room 146

- 3:00-4:00 p.m. TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 250

During the session you will receive detailed information about Mentor Tech and have an opportunity to determine if you would like to participate this fall.

Remember, the recruitment and retention of students is everyone’s responsibility. We look forward to working with you in this effort.