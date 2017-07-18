The Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program (Mentor Tech) would like to once again extend an invitation to faculty, staff and graduate students to become mentors for the upcoming academic year.



If you were unable to attend one of the previous Mentor Recruitment Sessions, you still have time to respond:



Tuesday, July 18th - 10:00-11:00 a.m. – Law Building Room 203

Wednesday, July 19th - Noon-1:00 p.m. - Art Building, Basement 001

Tuesday, July 25th - 11:00 a.m. -Noon Mechanical Engineering North Room 132

Wednesday, July 26th - 3:00-4:00 p.m. TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building Room 250



During the session you will receive detailed information about Mentor Tech and have an opportunity to determine if you would like to participate this fall. Please email mentor@ttuedu to notify us of the session you plan to attend. Remember, the recruitment and retention of students is everyone’s responsibility. We look forward to working with you in this effort.