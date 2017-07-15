|
The Fit4Fun Kids Triathlon is Saturday, July 15 beginning at 7:30 am. It is open to children ages 7 - 14. There are 2 ages groups 7-10 years old and 11-14 years old with appropriate distances for each group. Every child receives a tshirt and tumbler and finishers are awarded a medal. Entry fee is $20 for the first child and $15 for other children in a family. Everyone is invited back to the Leisure Pool after the event until 2 pm. There is a participant workshop on July 10 at 6 pm. The event is sponsored by the TTU Body Mind Initiative, TTU Center for Prevention and Resiliency and Covenant Health. For more information go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/specialevents/kidstriathlon.php.
7/6/2017
BETTY Blanton
BETTY.BLANTON@ttu.edu
Recreational Sports
Time: 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Date: 7/15/2017
Student Rec Center and Leisure Pool
