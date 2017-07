ART 3301-302 - Adventures in Ceramics Instructor: Carolina Alamilla Fall 2017

In this course, you will learn to make clay, hand-build small sculptures, throw on the ceramic wheel, and learn to glaze! This will be the perfect introduction into the wonderful world of ceramics. This non-major course is open to all interested and there are no pre-requisites.

Please contact Linda Rumbelow (School of Art Academic Advisor) for any registration questions. Posted:

7/5/2017



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 8/28/2017



Location:

3D Art Annex - Helen DeVitt Jones Ceramics Studio



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic