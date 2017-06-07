2017 Symposium on Modern Warfare

Call for Proposals



The 2nd annual Symposium on Modern Warfare will take place at Texas Tech University’s International Cultural Center on October 6, 2017. The theme of this year’s symposium is Insurgency and Counter-Insurgency in the modern era of warfare.



Important Dates:

Proposal submission deadline: August 1, 2017

Notification of acceptance: August 15, 2017

Accepted presenters must confirm presentations: August 31, 2017



Symposium organizers are accepting proposals that consider the following topics within the context of the modern era (circa 1975 to the present):

• The historical conditions (political, societal, economic, cultural etc.) that have led to insurgency

• Lessons learned from America’s previous encounters with insurgency

• First-hand accounts from veterans who have participated in counter-insurgency missions

• The ways in which insurgents gain internal support or foreign allies

• The counter-insurgency efforts of civilian populations

• Current theories on insurgency/counter-insurgency and the evolution of counter-insurgency practice

• Any other topic relevant to insurgency and counter-insurgency, as well as their historical underpinnings



Symposium organizers welcome both individual presentation proposals as well as pre-organized panel proposals that include two to three presentations. Symposium sessions will follow a 90-minute format to include one hour for presentations (divided equally among 2-3 presenters) and 30 minutes for questions and discussion. Presentations by veterans are especially encouraged as are presentations by graduate students.



Submissions for individual papers and panel sessions must include:

• Paper/Session title

• Presenter’s CV/resume (maximum 2 pages)

• A summary of the proposed presentation (approximately 500 words) – This abstract will be used by the symposium organizers to evaluate your proposal.

• Specific technology or other presentation requirements



Please send submissions to andrew.hinton@ttu.edu. If submitting a panel proposal, please include separate abstracts for each proposed presentation and CVs/resumes for each speaker.



All submissions will be evaluated based on the relevance of the topic and potential to advance understanding about modern insurgency and counter-insurgency, as well as their historical underpinnings. Acceptance is competitive.



7/6/2017



Originator:

Andrew Hinton



Email:

andrew.hinton@ttu.edu



Department:

The Vietnam Center





