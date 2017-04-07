Students are invited to participate in a research project that has been approved by the Institutional Review Board of Texas Tech University is being conducted by a faculty member in the Psychology Department.

The objective of this research is to better understand processes that underlie visual perception and to apply this understanding to various aspects of performance. Participants will be asked to make judgments about computer-generated scenes. They also will complete questionnaires about various aspects of performance.

* Participants must be students at Texas Tech University and must have normal vision, hearing, and motor control. Corrected-to-normal visual acuity is acceptable (contact lenses, eyeglasses).

* Participants must not have a seizure disorder or other illnesses that occur from viewing moving or stroboscopic displays.

* Each participant will be paid $15.

* Participation will consist of one session that will last approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

* Scheduling is flexible.

* The project will be conducted in the basement of the Psychology Building, Room B13.

* If you would like to participate, please email Samuel Levulis (samuel.levulis@ttu.edu).

THANK-YOU!