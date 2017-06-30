TTU students, faculty, and staff have recently received email scams with Subject lines such as "Office365 E-mail Validation On The Containment Box" or "Re-validate Your Mailbox." These are two of the most common messages, but other scam emails with similar subjects have been reported as well. Please do not respond to or click any links in these phishing emails.



These emails are designed to trick you into giving away your eRaider username and password to computer hackers on the Internet. Remember - Texas Tech University will NEVER ask you for your eRaider password. If you have responded to one of these emails and provided your eRaider username and password, please change your password immediately by going to eraider.ttu.edu, and contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) for additional assistance.

If you have received one of these or similar emails in your Inbox and have not responded, you may simply delete the email - no further action is needed. Thank you for protecting our data and information resources! As a reminder, the TTU IT Division recommends the following cybersecurity practices to protect yourself and TTU resources from this and other email scams: Do not click on links contained within an email unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Do not open attachments unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and expecting the information;

Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails;

Update your desktop, laptop, and/or mobile device anti-virus software; and

Keep current on critical system updates: Windows Users: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate Mac Users: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You can find additional cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/30/2017



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





