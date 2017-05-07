The Department of Psychological Sciences is offering an in-person section of PSY 3304 (Introduction to Social Psychology; CRN: 70538) during the second summer session. This course provides an overview of the ways in which people's thoughts, feelings and behaviors are influenced by the actual or imagined thoughts, feelings and behaviors of others. Class will involve a combination of lectures, group activities, videos, and discussion. Class will be held MTWF from 2:00p-3:50p in MCOM 253 from July 11th until August 11th. Interested students may register at registration.texastech.edu. Please direct any questions regarding this summer opportunity to amelia.talley@ttu.edu.