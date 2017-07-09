

*Trip lengths vary by opportunity.



Visit our website to find out all about our





BREAK AWAY FROM THE EXPECTED and sign up TODAY! CALUE Service Breaks are week-long* service trips for students, faculty, and staff held during winter, spring, and summer campus breaks. SBs allow TTU students to work together to assist communities across the United States and internationally through service and engagement activities. By engaging in hands-on, experiential service, students understand the impact they can have on communities and develop a commitment to life-long active citizenship.*Trip lengths vary by opportunity.Visit our website to find out all about our Winter SB to NOLA and our Spring SB to the Grand Canyon BREAK AWAY FROM THE EXPECTED and sign up TODAY! Posted:

9/7/2017



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Academic

Departmental

