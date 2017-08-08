

Total Trip Fee: $650 (includes $50 application fee)

Trip Issue: Housing & Homelessness, Neighborhood Revitalization, Environmental Sustainability, Education, Arts & Culture

CALUE SB Application Form



CALUE Service Breaks is headed back to NOLA and we could not be more excited! In 2015 CALUE SB worked with Project Homecoming building houses...this year we are focusing on not 1 but 5 different issues. Experience New Orleans like never before as CALUE Service Breaks travels to a city that is full of history and culture. We are excited to be invited back so that TTU students can LEARN & SERVE!



