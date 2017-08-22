|
Date of SB: December 14-21, 2017
Total Trip Fee: $650 (includes $50 application fee)
Trip Issue: Housing & Homelessness, Neighborhood Revitalization, Environmental Sustainability, Education, Arts & Culture
CALUE SB Application Form
CALUE Service Breaks is headed back to NOLA and we could not be more excited! In 2015 CALUE SB worked with Project Homecoming building houses...this year we are focusing on not 1 but 5 different issues. Experience New Orleans like never before as CALUE Service Breaks travels to a city that is full of history and culture. We are excited to be invited back so that TTU students can LEARN & SERVE!
Visit our website to see more information about the issues we will be focusing on and when you have decided to sign up just fill out the SB application!
8/22/2017
Jacy Proctor
jacy.proctor@ttu.edu
CALUE
