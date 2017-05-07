The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, the TLPDC and Blackboard Managed Hosting, will perform emergency maintenance on the Blackboard Learn environment to resolve reported issues, beginning Sunday, July 9th, at 12:01 am and lasting no more than 12 hours. TTU Blackboard services will be unavailable to customers during this timeframe.



We have collaborated with colleges and areas to select the best possible time for this maintenance, resulting in the least amount of impact to instruction and semester preparation. Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.



