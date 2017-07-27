While Texas Tech University needs your personal information for emergencies and official purposes, such as financial aid and registration, you have the right to protect your information from other unofficial uses. Federal regulation (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) allows you to elect to keep your private information confidential. Texas Tech University does not sell or give your contact information to anyone or any organization, but as a public institution, we must comply with the Open Records Act if an individual or organization asks for student contact information.

If you wish to prevent your contact information from being released to Open Records requests, please visit the Raiderlink portal (www.raiderlink.ttu.edu), and click “My Personal Information” located in the upper right side of the top black banner (header). Once in your personal information screen:

Click on the “Directory Profile” link; and

Confirm that the “Display in Directory” box is unchecked.

Your contact information, also called directory information, includes the following information, as designated by Texas Tech University:

Student Name

Major Field of Study

Classification

Degrees, awards and honors received

Specific Enrollment Status Full-time, Part-time, Half-time Undergraduate, Graduate, Law

Local & Permanent Addresses

Place of birth

Participation in officially recognized activities and sports

Dates of attendance

Previous Institution Attended

Height/Weight (If a member of an athletic team)

For any questions or assistance in updating this information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via e-mail at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Go Tech!

Thank you.



Sam Segran, Chief Information Officer

TTU Information Technology Division