The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with Worldwide eLearning, and the TLPDC, will implement a new InQuizitive Blackboard building block, on Friday, July 7th, during our regularly scheduled maintenance window, 3:00 am to 7:00 am. There will be no interruption of service to the Blackboard Learn environment.



InQuizitive is a formative, adaptive quizzing tool that supports select Norton textbooks. Instructors most often assign InQuizitive as pre-lecture assignments to ensure students come prepared to lectures, quizzes, and exams. The primary purpose of InQuizitive is to facilitate student learning and provide feedback to instructors on student performance to improve future teaching. InQuizitive content is developed in the same way Norton book content is created, through a close, collaborative process between Norton editors, Norton authors, and subject matter experts. InQuizitive questions are developed to accompany Norton textbooks. You can find more information on W.W. Norton Publishing, Inc. and InQuizitive here.



If you would like more information about using InQuizitive, please contact WorldWide eLearning at Blackboard@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with Blackboard Learn outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

