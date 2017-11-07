This does not apply to TTU Law or TTUHSC student organizations.



The purpose of this training is to inform advisors and treasurers of the proper policies and procedures to follow when using your SGA funds. We will discuss reimbursements to the organization, payments to vendors and speakers as well as travel procedures.



Your organization must be represented by two officers (if one of these cannot attend, please send another officer).



Your advisor's attendance is not mandatory; however, if your advisor is new or the organization travels it is highly recommended that he/she attend the training.



If the organization does not to meet this requirement by the established deadlines your organization may forfeit your allocation. Also, organizations cannot use their SGA funding allocation until the requirement has been met.

FY18 Training Sessions



Seating is limited so please visit the



All Sessions will be held in the Lubbock Room in the Student Union



Session 1 - Tuesday - September 5, 2017 - 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Session 2 - Tuesday - September 5, 2017 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Session 3 - Tuesday - September 5, 2017 - 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Session 4 - Wednesday - September 6, 2017 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Session 5 - Wednesday - September 6, 2017 - 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Session 6 - Wednesday - September 6, 2017 - 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.



Session 7 - Wednesday - September 6, 2017 - 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Session 8 - Thursday - September 7, 2017 - 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Session 9 - Thursday - September 7, 2017 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.



All student organizations who receive funding from the Student Government Association MUST attend a funding training session before utilizing FY18 funding.

