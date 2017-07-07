SPAN 2607 Intensive Spanish - Second Year is the equivalent of SPAN 2301 & 2302 combined into one course. The prerequisite is achieving at least a B in SPAN 1412/1502/1507/1607. Students registered in SPAN 1507 Summer I will be able to register before their grade is posted. Students who achieve below a B in SPAN 1507 will be dropped from SPAN 2607.



SPAN 2607-001 CRN 70694 will meet weekdays 8 am -noon.