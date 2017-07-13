The Institute for Inclusive Excellence was created in 2009 and provides tenure-track faculty with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.

The application is due on August 4th for more information visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence.php. or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst (806-834-6871; erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu).