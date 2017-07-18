The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) organized in partnership with the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity, & Community Engagement is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2017-2018 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.

The Institute for Inclusive Excellence was created in 2009 and provides tenure-track faculty with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.