A study about the effects of short, 16-hr daily fasts on body composition is looking for participants. If you are a healthy adult (ages 19-55) with a Body Mass Index between 25 and 35, you may qualify for this study. The study will take place in the Kinesiology Building on Texas Tech's Campus, and there will be a total of 5 clinic visits that could take up to 2 hours total, all visits combined. The study will involve a one-week baseline period, and a 6-week intervention. You will learn about your body composition, natural activity patterns, and will be compensated up for $50 for participation. Email or call Dr. Emily Dhurandhar at emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, or 806-834-6556 to find out more details.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.