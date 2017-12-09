Suicide can be seen as a journey of increasing hopelessness that starts with an idea and ends with an act. Anybody with the right skills can disrupt this journey. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, and using QPR skills will provide hope to those in crisis. The Student Counseling Center is currently offering FREE official QPR training. Trainees will be certified as QPR Gatekeepers and will learn how to intervene and get help for someone in a suicidal crisis.

Training is from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Tuesday, September 12th in ROOM 100 of the Student Wellness Center. Training is open for ALL faculty, staff, and students. Please contact Dr. Amanda Wheeler at amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu to register for QPR training. Posted:

8/21/2017



Originator:

Amanda Wheeler



Email:

amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Counseling Center



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2017



Location:

Student Wellness Center, ROOM 100



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

