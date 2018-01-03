Suicide can be seen as a journey of increasing hopelessness that starts with an idea and ends with an act. Anybody with the right skills can disrupt this journey. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer, and using QPR skills will provide hope to those in crisis. The Student Counseling Center is currently offering FREE official QPR training. Trainees will be certified as QPR Gatekeepers and will learn how to intervene and get help for someone in a suicidal crisis.



Training is from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday,March 1st in ROOM 100 of the Student Wellness Center. Training is open for ALL faculty, staff, and students. Please contact Dr. Amanda Wheeler at amanda.wheeler@ttu.edu to register for QPR training.